Browns safety John Johnson III questionable to return to Ravens game with thigh injury

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Browns safety John Johnson III left the field during the game against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday night and is questionable with return due to a thigh injury.

Johnson was having a strong game before leaving the field with the injury, forcing a fumble and recovering it just before being sidelined. On the day, Johnson had notched nine tackles, eight of which were solo.

JJ3 punched it free 🥊



In Johnson's absence, the Browns called in Ronnie Harrison to play safety.

Johnson was the second player to leave the field with injury as defensive end Jadeveon Clowney was ruled out with a head injury.

