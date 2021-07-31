Watch
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison won't practice with 'lower extremity' injury

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the third day of training camp on July 30, 2021.
Posted at 1:14 PM, Jul 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-31 13:15:18-04

BEREA, Ohio — Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. won't practice Saturday after leaving early the day before with what the team listed as a hamstring injury.

Stefanski said Harrison will be held out of practice, along with some other players who have scheduled days off in accordance with their rehab processes.

While the team listed Harrison's injury under hamstring, Stefanski only referred to it as a "lower extremity" injury, opting to use "hockey terms."

Other than announcing Harrison would not practice Saturday, Stefanski said he had no other update on the injury.

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley also left Friday's practice early, listed as illness, but Stefanski said "he'll be fine."

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · TBD· At Jacksonville Jaguars (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 2 · TBD · New York Giants (TBD/News 5 Cleveland)
WEEK 3 · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (NBC)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (CBS)

WEEK 2 · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (CBS)

WEEK 3 · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (FOX)

WEEK 4 · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (CBS)

WEEK 5 · Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (CBS)

WEEK 6 · Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (FOX)

WEEK 7 · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 8 · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

WEEK 9 · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)

WEEK 10 · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (CBS)

WEEK 11 · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (FOX)

WEEK 12 · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (NBC)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (CBS)

WEEK 15 · Dec. 18/19 · TBD Las Vegas Raiders (TBD)

WEEK 16 · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (FOX/NFLN/AMZ)

WEEK 17 · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (ESPN)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)