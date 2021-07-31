Browns safety Ronnie Harrison won't practice with 'lower extremity' injury

BEREA, Ohio — Head coach Kevin Stefanski announced Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. won't practice Saturday after leaving early the day before with what the team listed as a hamstring injury.

Stefanski said Harrison will be held out of practice, along with some other players who have scheduled days off in accordance with their rehab processes.

While the team listed Harrison's injury under hamstring, Stefanski only referred to it as a "lower extremity" injury, opting to use "hockey terms."

Other than announcing Harrison would not practice Saturday, Stefanski said he had no other update on the injury.

Defensive end Takkarist McKinley also left Friday's practice early, listed as illness, but Stefanski said "he'll be fine."

