Browns-Saints Christmas Eve matchup coldest regular season home game in franchise history

CLEVELAND — The Browns and Saints entered Saturday's Christmas Eve matchup not only facing each other, but facing the brutal cold weather impacting Northeast Ohio—so cold, in fact, that it marked the Browns' coldest regular season home game in franchise history.

At kickoff, the temperature was clocked at a brisk 6°, with a real feel of -16°.

Saturday's game is the second coldest home game the Browns have ever played, just warmer than the Jan. 4, 1981 playoff game against the Raiders, better known as Red Right 88 where the temperature was recorded at 1°.

Some snowfall had to be pushed to the sidelines, but the instant impact of the cold was the frozen field, stiff ball and of course, the gusty winds that accompanied the winter weather.

