Browns Salute to Service at Sunday's game vs. Buccaneers

CLEVELAND — This Sunday, Nov. 27 the Browns will dedicate their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to honoring active military members, veterans and their families with the NFL's Salute to Service initiative, according to the NFL.

In an effort to extend appreciation to the military community throughout the year, the NFL's Salute to Service initiative has created special moments of recognition at games and events, made visits to military bases both domestically and internationally and raised money for their military nonprofit partners.

Here are some of the ways the NFL says veterans from each military branch as well as their families will be recognized at Sunday's game presented by CrossCountry mortgage:

Lieutenant Colonel Michael Simon from North Canton, who served in the Marines for 19 years, will be the Browns First and Ten Coin Toss Captain.

Retired Navy Petty Officer First Class Generald Wilson will sing the national anthem.

The national anthem will be accompanied by a flyover of U.S. Army Helicopters from the Ohio Army National Guard 1-137th Aviation Regiment.

The country's colors will be presented by the United States Coast Guard Ceremonial Honor Guard.

During halftime, the Browns will help showcase a presentation by the United States Coast Guard Silent Drill Team

Browns fans can also get in on showing their appreciation by participating in Sunday's Brown's Give Back First and Ten Toy Drive. The Browns have partnered with the U.S. Marines and Electronic Merchant Systems to collect new unwrapped gifts for children in need in the greater Cleveland area. Donations can be left at the gate when entering the stadium.

Browns Guard Wyatt Teller is the 2022 Salute to Service Award honoree for his exemplary commitment to honoring and supporting the military community. Wyatt is the son of retired Army Reserve Major Rick Teller, has regularly visited the military community for events at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus and is an advocate for the Green Beret Foundation.

Click here to read more about how the Clevland Browns have served and volunteered in the Cleveland military community throughout the year as a part of the Salute to Service initiative.

