Browns season opening drive ends with Deshaun Watson interception

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Cleveland Browns were off to a hot start on a steamy day down in Jacksonville as they opened their season against the Jaguars Sunday afternoon. What began as a productive drive quickly ended as quarterback Deshaun Watson's pass was intercepted.

Cleveland was working with good field position following the opening kickoff when running back Dylan Sampson made a nice return for 37 yards, starting the Browns off on the 40-yard line.

Browns News Browns to open 2026 season against Jaguars in Watson’s first start since 2024 Associated Press

Watson, making his first regular-season start since tearing his Achilles in 2024—and just his 20th start as a Brown—moved the chains with some check-down passes, his first to tight end Blake Whiteheart and his second to rookie wide receiver KC Concepcion.

But on Watson's third pass attempt, and the fifth play of the opening drive, Jaguars' linebacker Foyesade Oluokun picked him off.

Watson was targeting wide receiver Jerry Jeudy, but threw it about seven yards too short and Oluokun was there to make the interception.

Watson was named the Browns' starting quarterback to begin the 2026 season following the second preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

The start was less than ideal and something he'll need to clean up quickly as he aims to reshape his image amid a Cleveland tenure full of injuries and underachievement.