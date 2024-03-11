Browns season ticket prices going up for 2024 season

Following a season in which the franchise made the playoffs and is now assessing its future stadium options, the Cleveland Browns announced on Monday that ticket prices will increase for the 2024 season.

The price increases were outlined in an email season ticket holders received.

2024 season ticket pricing notes:



The Browns reached their season ticket membership maximum each of the past five seasons (2019-2023) and expect to reach their season ticket cap once again in 2024.

The team currently has more than 8,000 waitlist deposits heading into the 2024 season ticket member renewal process.

Cleveland will host eight regular season home games during the 2024 campaign.

Browns fans may purchase season tickets from a variety of accessible price points starting as low as $65 per game, which marks only a $5 increase compared to 2023.

Nearly 85% of club level seats and just about 40% of lower bowl seats are increasing no more than $20 per game.

Approximately 60% of the upper bowl is going up by no more than $5 per game, and another 20% of the upper bowl by no more than $10 per game.

Additionally, the entire Mezzanine/Deck Level will also change by no more than $20 per game.

While the 2024 NFL average-ticket-price rankings are still to be determined, the Browns expect their pricing to rank in the middle third of the league.

Last month, the Halsam Sports Group, which owns the team, issued a statement confirming that it is looking at stadium options outside of the current Downtown Cleveland location. If the team ends up moving to a new nearby stadium, it could mean that season ticket holders only have a few more seasons left at Browns Stadium.

One option that has surfaced is leaving Downtown altogether.

Haslam Sports Group 'studying other potential stadium options' for Browns outside of lakefront location

