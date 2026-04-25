Browns select 3rd offensive lineman, take Alabama OL Parker Brailsford with pick No. 146 in 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns spent the first two days of the 2026 NFL Draft honing in on adding talent to the offensive side of the ball. Back on the clock on Day 3 of the draft, the Browns used one of their many acquired fifth-round picks on the third offensive lineman of the draft, selecting offensive lineman Parker Brailsford with pick No. 146.

Brailsford, a 6'1" 289-pound lineman, has spent most of his time playing center, between Alabama and Washington. He's also spent time at guard.

Last season with Alabama, Brailsford started all 14 games at center and as a team captain.

Brailsford is praised for his agility and athleticism, which the Browns will look for as they add him as another depth piece to a rebuilt offensive line that currently consists of recently drafted Spencer Fano with the No. 9 overall pick and Austin Barber with the No. 86 pick, as well as Elgton Jenkins, Teven Jenkins, Tytus Howard, Dawand Jones, Zion Johnson, KT Leveston, Luke Wypler, Kingsley Eguakun, Zak Zinter, Jeremiah Byers and Tyre Phillips in the o-line room.

Brailsford said that while he views himself primarily as a center, he thinks his versatility around the interior could be in play.

"I definitely think I could play any of the interior positions. I actually started at right guard my redshirt freshman year. So I'm pretty comfortable playing all three if need be. I think I would have the most impact at center just because I'm able to direct things and I have a little bit more on my plate, but I definitely do believe that I could play all three," he said after being drafted by the Browns.

The Browns have attacked the draft with clear focus and have stayed busy every step of the way. In the first round, the team took a left tackle and a wide receiver. On Day 2, the Browns added another receiver and a lineman, as well as a safety.

Cleveland is slated to be on the clock three more times in the fifth round and once more in Round 7, barring any trades—which, as Friday's three trades highlighted, is always a possibility.

Here are the Browns' 2026 Draft Picks:



Round 1: No. 9 overall: OT Spencer Fano

Round 1: No. 24 overall: KC Concepcion

Round 2: No. 39 overall: WR Denzel Boston

Round 2: No. 58 overall: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Round 3: No. 86 overall: OT Austin Barber

Round 5: No. 146 overall: OL Parker Brailsford

Round 5: No. 149 overall: LB Justin Jefferson

Round 5: No. 170 overall: TE Joe Royer

Round 6: No. 182 overall (from Denver)

Round 7: No. 248 overall (from Seattle)