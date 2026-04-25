Browns select Alabama LB Justin Jefferson with pick No. 149 in 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — After taking Alabama offensive lineman Parker Brailsford two spots earlier, the Cleveland Browns were back on the clock with two consecutive picks in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Browns traded one away and with the other, selected another member of the Crimson Tide, taking linebacker Justin Jefferson with pick No. 149.

Jefferson, a 6'0" 223-pound linebacker out of Alabama, began playing college football at Pearl River Community College before heading to the Crimson Tide.

Last season, after receiving an extra year of eligibility for starting in junior college, Jefferson started all 15 games, recording 85 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss with three sacks, an interception, five passes defended and a forced fumble.

Scouts laud Jefferson's quickness and instincts, with the ability to change directions on the field and defend well across the field.

Jefferson joins a talented linebackers room that currently consists of recently acquired Quincy Williams, Nathaniel "Bookie" Watson, Winston Reid, Easton Mascarenas-Arnold, Edefuan Ulofoshio and the 2025 Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger. Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, still recovering from a neck injury, is pursuing his Master's degree at Harvard.

The Browns have had a very busy fifth round, already making one selection and two trades.

Here are the Browns' 2026 Draft Picks:



Round 1: No. 9 overall: OT Spencer Fano

Round 1: No. 24 overall: KC Concepcion

Round 2: No. 39 overall: WR Denzel Boston

Round 2: No. 58 overall: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Round 3: No. 86 overall: OT Austin Barber

Round 5: No. 146 overall: OL Parker Brailsford

Round 5: No. 149 overall: : LB Justin Jefferson

Round 5: No. 170 overall (from Denver)

Round 6: No. 182 overall (from Denver)

Round 7: No. 248 overall (from Seattle)