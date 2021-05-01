Browns select LB Tony Fields II out of WVU with pick acquired from Lions in 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — With the pick acquired from the Detroit Lions earlier Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Browns have selected linebacker Tony Fields II out of West Virginia University.

Fields was selected with the No. 153 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Browns acquired the fifth-round pick from the Lions when they traded down in the third round. In exchange for the Browns' No. 113 pick, which was acquired from the Carolina Panthers Friday night, and their No. 257 pick, the Browns acquired the Lions' No. 153 pick and a 2022 fourth round pick.

With the pick swap, Browns general manager Andrew Berry has added depth at linebacker after also trading up in the second round to select linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, who has similar attributes to Fields.

Fields said that while his Draft profile might have said he was undersized, that's not the case.

"Everyone saying I'm undersized, I don't think of myself like that and I for sure don't play like that. I'll never play like I'm undersized," Fields said. "I'm going to give you my all and that's how I play the game."

Browns National Scout Charles Walls said it can never hurt to add more versatility and range to the linebackers room, which is what he said Fields does.

"He's explosive and rangy and can get sideline to sideline," Walls said. "I know he's going to come in and try to make a name for himself."

Last season with the Mountaineers, Fields recorded 88 total tackles with four tackles for loss with a sack, interception and three passes defended.

The Browns selected cornerback Greg Newsome in the first round of the Draft, Owusu-Koramoah in the second round, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz in the third round, and offensive tackle James Hudson and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai earlier in the fourth round.

The Browns have two picks left in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Fifth round: No. 169 (Rams pick)

Sixth round: No.211

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

