Browns select Ohio native, Cincinnati TE Joe Royer with pick No. 170 in 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — The Cleveland Browns continued a busy fifth round of the 2026 NFL Draft with pick No. 170, which they acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos, sending pick No. 152 to the Broncos. With the trade down, the Browns selected tight end Joe Royer out of Cincinnati.

The 6'5" 240-pound tight end, who is also a native of Cincinnati, started his college career at The Ohio State University, redshirting in 2020 and spending three more seasons there, where he played in 14 games, catching four passes for 24 yards.

His real role came when he transferred to Cincinnati, spending both seasons as a starter. In 2024, he set the school record for a tight end with 509 receptions, passing Cleveland Heights' native Travis Kelce's record of 45 receptions. That season, Royer had 521 yards and three touchdowns.

Last year, Royer started in all 13 games, recording 29 receptions for 416 yards and four touchdowns.

Royer joins a tight ends room led by last year's rookie standout Harold Fannin Jr., and that also includes Blake Whiteheart, Brenden Bates, Jack Stoll, Sal Cannella and Caden Prieskorn.

The Browns are slated to make two more picks in this year's draft, barring any trades, still holding picks No. 182 in the sixth round and No. 248 in the seventh round.

Here are the Browns' 2026 Draft Picks:



Round 1: No. 9 overall: OT Spencer Fano

Round 1: No. 24 overall: KC Concepcion

Round 2: No. 39 overall: WR Denzel Boston

Round 2: No. 58 overall: S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Round 3: No. 86 overall: OT Austin Barber

Round 5: No. 146 overall: OL Parker Brailsford

Round 5: No. 149 overall: LB Justin Jefferson

Round 5: No. 170 overall: TE Joe Royer

Round 6: No. 182 overall (from Denver)

Round 7: No. 248 overall (from Seattle)

