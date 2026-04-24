Browns select WR KC Concepcion with No. 24 pick in 2026 NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — After selecting OT Spencer Fano with the No. 9 overall pick earlier in the evening, the Cleveland Browns were back on the clock with pick No. 24 in the 2026 NFL Draft. With it, Cleveland added wide receiver KC Concepcion from Texas A&M.

The Charlotte native spent his 2025 season with the Aggies, with 919 receiving yards, averaging 12.0 yards per reception.

Concepcion joins Browns wide receivers Jerry Jeaudy, Cedric Tillman and Isaiah Bond.

The Browns will be back on the clock Friday evening, with the No. 39 pick. The second round kicks off at 7 p.m. and continues into the third round, with all remaining rounds taking place on Saturday.

Here are the Browns' 2026 draft picks:



Round 1: No. 9 overall: OT Spencer Fano

Round 1: No. 24 overall KC Concepcion

Round 2: No. 39 overall

Round 3: No. 70 overall

Round 3: No. 74 overall (from Chiefs)

Round 4: No. 107 overall*

Round 4: No. 148 overall (from Chiefs)

Round 5: No. 145 overall*

Round 5: No. 148 overall* (from Cincinnati)

Round 6: No. 205 overall* (from Chicago)

Round 7: No. 248 overall* (from Seattle)