Browns select RB Demetric Felton with No. 211 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — General Manager Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns have selected running back Demetric Felton out of UCLA in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft—their final pick of the Draft.

Felton was selected with the No. 211 overall pick.

Felton, a running back and wide receiver hybrid, recorded 668 rushing yards on 132 carries for five touchdowns while catching 22 passes for 159 yards and three touchdowns. He also spent time at kick returner, with eight returns for 168 yards.

Last season's performance earned Felton First-Team All-Purpose honors among other accolades for his run game.

At the Senior Bowl, Felton took most of his reps at the wide receiver position, giving the Browns versatility to their already explosive offense, perfect to plug in the slot.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski said Felton will start in the running back room but he likes his receiving ability and versatility so they'll see what he can do when he gets to campus.

"I don't really have a preference. I feel like I can play both position at a very high level," Felton said. "I'm really excited to bring that to Cleveland.

Felton said he wants to be able to help the Browns however he can.

"I hope they're open with me. I hope they recognize I'm someone who can be used in a lot of different ways," Felton said. "I make plays, I score touchdowns, I do all that. I'm just really excited for the opportunity."

Berry and the Browns went heavy on defense during the 2021 NFL Draft while also adding some offensive pieces—but the common denominator of the selections this year were versatility and speed, which will allow Stefanski and his staff to get creative this season.

Here's everything the Browns did in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Round 1, No. 26: CB Greg Newsome, Northwestern.

Trade up: The Browns send their No. 59 pick and No. 89 pick to the Carolina Panthers for their No. 52 pick and No. 113 pick.

Round 2, No. 59: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Round 3, No. 91: WR Anthony Schwartz, Auburn

Round 4, No. 110: OT James Hudson, Cincinnati

Trade down: The Browns send their No. 113 pick and No. 257 pick to the Detroit Lions for their No. 153 pick and a 2022 fourth round pick.

Round 4, No. 132: DT Tommy Togiai, Ohio State

Round 5, No. 153: LB Tony Fields II, WVU

Round 5, No. 169: S Richard LeCounte, Georgia

Round 6, No. 211: RB Demetric Felton, UCLA

The eight drafted rookies, along with the future undrafted free agents the team signs, will see their first action on May 14 at an in-person minicamp, Stefanski said.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

