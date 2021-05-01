Browns select S Richard LeCounte out of Georgia with No. 169 pick in 2021 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND — With the pick acquired in a 2019 trade with the Los Angeles Rams, the Cleveland Browns have selected Georgia safety Richard LeCounte with the No. 169 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Browns acquired the fifth-round pick from the Rams in October 2019 when they traded center Austin Corbett, who turned out to be a bust for Cleveland after being drafted by former Browns General Manager John Dorsey with the 33rd overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Now, with the No. 169, the Browns current GM Andrew Berry has turned that misfire into added depth at safety, an area he also bolstered with the addition of John Johnson III in free agency.

Browns Area Scout Colton Chapple said they're looking forward to the impact LeCounte can have on the team.

"Excited to get a very experienced, productive safety to come in and compete for us," Chapple said.

In 2019, LeCounte led the Bulldogs with four interceptions in addition to 61 tackles, 4.5 for loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles. LeCounte earned first-team All-SEC honors in 2020 and recorded 26 tackles, three interceptions and four pass breakups while starting in just six games.

LeCounte was had a shortened 2020 season after being involved in a multi-vehicle crash while riding a dirt bike in November. LeCounte's injuries did not require surgery.

Chapple said LeCounte was able to have a full workout for the team at his Pro Day and they are confident he is good to go.

"We are assuming he's 100% ready to go, hit the ground running once we get him on campus here," Chapple said.

LeCounte said that his injuries were minor—a fracture in his foot and a minor shoulder injury— and he was able to recover 100%. He said the recovery process was "more mental than anything."

"I was able to get through it and be where we are today," LeCounte said.

The safety can provide depth to the Browns secondary, joining Johnson, Grant Delpit, Ronnie Harrison, and Sheldrick Redwine.

"I'm ready to learn, I'm ready to work, I'm ready to get to it," LeCounte said.

The Browns selected cornerback Greg Newsome in the first round of the Draft, linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round, wide receiver Anthony Schwartz in the third round, offensive tackle James Hudson and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai earlier in the fourth round and linebacker Tony Fields II in the fifth round.

The Browns have one pick left in the 2021 NFL Draft:

Sixth round: No.211

