Browns sign 2 players, waive 2 players and place another on IR

BEREA, Ohio — Ahead of Friday's practice, the Cleveland Browns made some roster moves to address injuries that have taken place in camp this summer.

The Browns signed offensive lineman Jack Conley and cornerback Jeadyn Lukus. To make room on the roster, the team waived wide receiver Jamari Thrash with an injury designation and linebacker Reid Carrico.

Additionally, the team placed guard Kendrick Green on injured reserve.

Conley was originally signed by the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and spent time on the Browns’ practice squad in 2025 and part of training camp this season with the team.

Lukus is a rookie out of Clemson, initially signed by Tennessee as an undrafted free agent and was waived on Aug. 1.

Thrash did not practice on Thursday, watching practice with a sleeve on his leg. Green had been out of practice all week with an undisclosed injury.