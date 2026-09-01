Browns sign 2 players, waive another while adding to practice squad

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns made several roster moves ahead of Tuesday's practice, including adding two players to the active 53-man roster, waiving another and making some additions to the practice squad.

The Browns signed defensive end Sam Williams and cornerback Noah Igbinoghene to the active roster.

Williams, a 6'4", 260-pound pass rusher, was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Over three seasons in the league (missing the 2024 season with a torn ACL and a partially torn MCL), Williams has played in 49 games, starting in five. In that time, he recorded 85 total tackles, 9.5 sacks, 22 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries, three passes defended, and a safety.

A look at DE Sam Williams at his first practice with the #Browns after signing with the team today. pic.twitter.com/qiCj6Joyxi — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 1, 2026

Igbinoghene was originally selected by the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Since then, Igbinoghene has spent time with the Dolphins, Cowboys, and Washington Commanders, playing in 69 career games with 17 starts.

Last season with the Commanders, Igbinoghene recorded 35 total tackles, one for loss, with two QB hits, a sack, and five passes defended.

In corresponding moves to make room on the roster, the Browns placed defensive tackle Kalia Davis on injured reserve with a quad injury and waived cornerback Michael Coats Jr., an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia who had just been a standout on the list of players who made the 53-man roster at cutdowns on Sunday.

The Browns also added four players to their practice squad on Tuesday. Defensive tackle Sam Kamara, who was among the roster cuts from training camp, was brought back on the practice squad, while three new faces were also signed—running back Jaleel McLaughlin, tight end Messiah Swinson, and defensive tackle Chris Williams.

McLaughlin was originally signed by the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent out of Youngstown State. The running back played in 41 games with the Broncos, posting 1,093 total yards on 226 carries with three touchdowns, as well as 59 receptions for 263 yards and four touchdowns.

Swinson was signed by the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent out of Arizona State in 2024 and has since spent time on the practice squads of the Packers, Carolina Panthers, San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals.

#Browns new practice squad signings—TE Messiah Swinson and RB Jaleel McLaughlin—at practice today. pic.twitter.com/C6gc8mHRNW — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 1, 2026

Chris Williams was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner by the Indianapolis Colts in 2020. Since then, he has appeared in 44 games between the Colts and the Chicago Bears. He had previously had a stint on the Browns' practice squad back in 2023.

A look at DT Chris Williams, who signed to the #Browns practice squad today. pic.twitter.com/2R9dvBFU9m — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 1, 2026