Browns sign 8 of 10 draft picks, 12 UDFAs

BEREA, Ohio — Just before the new additions took the practice fields in Berea for rookie minicamp, the Browns officially signed eight of their 10 2026 draft picks to their rookie deals while also signing 12 undrafted free agents to the roster.

Here are the draft picks who have signed their rookie contracts:



OT Spencer Fano

WR Denzel Boston

OT Austin Barber

C Parker Brailsford

LB Justin Jefferson

TE Joe Royer

QB Taylen Green

TE Carsen Ryan

The Browns still have to sign wide receiver KC Concepcion and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to their deals.

In addition to signing drafted rookies to their deals, the Browns also added 12 undrafted free agents to their young talent pool.



RB Davon Booth

CB Nate Evans

DE Logan Fano

DT Bernard Gooden

RB TJ Harden

OT Izavion Miller

CB DeCarlos Nicholson

P Wes Pahl

DE Tyreak Sapp

DE Khordae Sydnor

S Zion Washington

WR Kole Wilson

The new additions will get their first NFL work throughout the weekend as the team holds its rookie minicamp Friday through Sunday.