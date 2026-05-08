Browns sign 8 of 10 draft picks, 12 UDFAs

BEREA, Ohio — Just before the new additions took the practice fields in Berea for rookie minicamp, the Browns officially signed eight of their 10 2026 draft picks to their rookie deals while also signing 12 undrafted free agents to the roster.
Here are the draft picks who have signed their rookie contracts:
- OT Spencer Fano
- WR Denzel Boston
- OT Austin Barber
- C Parker Brailsford
- LB Justin Jefferson
- TE Joe Royer
- QB Taylen Green
- TE Carsen Ryan
The Browns still have to sign wide receiver KC Concepcion and safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren to their deals.
In addition to signing drafted rookies to their deals, the Browns also added 12 undrafted free agents to their young talent pool.
- RB Davon Booth
- CB Nate Evans
- DE Logan Fano
- DT Bernard Gooden
- RB TJ Harden
- OT Izavion Miller
- CB DeCarlos Nicholson
- P Wes Pahl
- DE Tyreak Sapp
- DE Khordae Sydnor
- S Zion Washington
- WR Kole Wilson
The new additions will get their first NFL work throughout the weekend as the team holds its rookie minicamp Friday through Sunday.
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