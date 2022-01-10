Browns sign 8 players to reserve/futures contracts

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed eight players to reserve/futures contracts.

Tight ends Miller Forristall and Nick Guggemos, guards Hjalte Froholdt and David Moore, cornerback Nate Meadors, tackle Alex Taylor, defensive end Curtis Weaver, and fullback Johnny Stanton were all signed to reserve/futures contracts Monday.

All eight players finished the 2021 season on the Browns' practice squad.

Forristall, a rookie out of Alabama who was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Tennessee, played in two games with the Browns this season.

Guggemos, a rookie from the University of St. Thomas who was was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by Seattle, spent most of this season on Washington's practice squad before being signed to the Browns' practice squad.

Froholdt, a former foreign exchange student who hails from Svendborg, Denmark, and went to school in Warren before his NFL career, was signed by the Browns in October. He was a 2019 fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots and appeared in eight career games. He spent the 2021 season on the Texan's practice squad before coming to Cleveland.

Moore, an undrafted rookie out of Grambling State, was first signed to the Browns' practice squad in September after signing with the Carolina Panthers.

Meadors, an undrafted free agent out of OCLA signed by the Minnesota Vikings in 2019, signed with the Browns practice squad in November. He had spent time with the Jaguars and Eagles in 2020 and 2021.

Taylor was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent in 2020, appearing in one game and spending the past two seasons on the practice squad.

Weaver was claimed by the Browns via waivers in August 2020 after being released by the Miami Dolphins, who had selected him in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Weaver missed his rookie season with a foot injury. The Browns waived Weaver on Aug. 31 and re-signed him to the practice squad the next day.

Stanton was signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of UNLV in 2018 and spent time on their practice squad before the Browns signed him to their reserve/futures list in January 2020. With the Browns this season, Stanton played in four games, recording two receptions for seven yards and a touchdown.

A reserve/future contract guarantees that a player cannot be signed by another team during the offseason, locking up hopeful breakout players for the upcoming 2022 season.

