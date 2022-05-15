Browns sign Alcorn State QB Felix Harper

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns has signed quarterback Felix Harper, an undrafted rookie out of Alcorn State, who took part in the team's rookie minicamp.

#Browns officially signed Alcorn State QB Felix Harper after having him in for rookie minicamp this weekend. pic.twitter.com/eXKaGy3tIK — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 15, 2022

While at Alcorn, Harper led his team to a 6-2 SWAC record last year. He completed 191 passes for 2,489 yards and had 20 passing touchdowns.

Harper is from Fairburn, Georgia, and had a 147.1 QBR on the year.

