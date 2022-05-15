Watch
Browns sign Alcorn State QB Felix Harper

Dan Anderson/AP
Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper does the 40-yard dash at the NFL HBCU Combine at the University of South Alabama in Mobile, Ala. on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. (Dan Anderson/AP Images for NFL)
Posted at 1:44 PM, May 15, 2022
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns has signed quarterback Felix Harper, an undrafted rookie out of Alcorn State, who took part in the team's rookie minicamp.

While at Alcorn, Harper led his team to a 6-2 SWAC record last year. He completed 191 passes for 2,489 yards and had 20 passing touchdowns.

Harper is from Fairburn, Georgia, and had a 147.1 QBR on the year.

