BEREA, Ohio — When Browns long snapper Rex Sunahara joined the team back in 2024, he was just days away from starting a stagehand job at the House of Blues. But his hometown team called, and after signing to the practice squad, Sunahara earned the starting job. Now, two years later, the Bay Village native has locked in his future with the Browns.

Sunahara signed a four-year contract extension with the Browns on Friday afternoon. He called the opportunity a "dream come true."

"You couldn't ask for anything better. It's literally a dream come true. It's my hometown. I don't have to move. My fiancée is from here. My whole entire family lives here. All of my best friends are from here," Sunahara said.

After graduating from Bay, Sunahara played football at the University of Rhode Island and West Virginia University. He dreamed of a career in the NFL, and he did make it, bouncing between NFL practice squads and the UFL. It was a journey full of uncertainty.

"All those times where you're like, do I give it up? Do I just go and do something else? Do I start coaching? Do I start being a stagehand somewhere else? Do I just bartend?" Sunahara said.

But in 2024, the journey led him back home.

Sunahara signed with the Browns days before he was supposed to start at the House of Blues, joining the practice squad with some injury concerns facing then-Browns long snapper Charley Hughlett.

After Hughlett's injury landed him on injured reserve, Sunahara took over the starting job and never looked back.

"It makes it all worth it, and I couldn't be happier," Sunahara said. "You either continue to work it out and you finally catch that break. And you make the most of it, which I'm really happy that I was able to have that opportunity here."

Sunahara has made himself a staple of the special teams unit, creating a special bond and harmony with punter Corey Bojorquez and kicker Andre Szmyt, whom he made sure to give credit to after signing his extension.

"This extension is as much of a reflection of me as it is of them," Sunahara said. "Couldn't ask for two better people. You guys talk to Corey, you talk to Andre. Two of the best human beings you've ever been around. I love those guys like brothers. They're two of my best friends. I couldn't do my job without them."

Football for Sunahara started on the shores of Lake Erie in Bay Village and has led him back to the shores on Sundays as he takes the field at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. As he reflects on his journey, he's grateful for the opportunity to continue playing for the team he grew up rooting for.

"I get to come to work here on a team that I grew up rooting for and loving, and I still do. And every day I walk through that door and my face scan works, and I pinch myself and I'm like, 'Wow, ****, I have the best job in the world.'"