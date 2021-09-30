Watch
Browns sign CB Bryan Mills to practice squad, place CB Tim Harris on practice squad/COVID-19 list

AP
This is a 2021 photo of Bryan Mills of the Seattle Seahawks NFL football team. This image reflects the Seattle Seahawks active roster as of Monday, June 14, 2021 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Bryan Mills
Posted at 10:54 AM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 10:54:05-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns signed one cornerback and placed another on the COVID-19 list Thursday morning.

Tim Harris, who was signed to the Browns practice squad on Sept. 2, was placed on the practice squad/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Harris was placed on the list created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person.

Per NFL and NFLPA policy, teams can not comment on a player's medical status other than referring to their roster status and can not disclose whether a player is in quarantine or is positive for the virus.

In addition to placing Harris on the practice squad/COVID-19 list, the Browns signed cornerback Bryan Mills to the practice squad roster.

Mills, a 6-1, 184 pound rookie, was originally signed by the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent out of North Carolina Central.

Before coming to Cleveland, Mills also spent time on the New Orleans Saints during training camp. He was released by the Saints in August.

With North Carolina Central, Mills played in 12 games and started in 10 after transferring from the College of the Canyons in 2019, recording `22 tackles, a half sack, five interceptions and 13 passes defended.

