Browns sign defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II, place linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk on Injured Reserve

The Cleveland Browns announced that they have signed defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II and placed linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk on Injured Reserve.

Hurst was originally signed by the team on March 18 and spent the entire preseason playing for them.

He was originally drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 draft by the Raiders.

Hurst has played in 42 games with the Raiders and 49ers.

He recorded 78 tackles, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries, one forced fumble and one interception.

Kunaszyk played in 15 games for the Browns last season and led the team with 11 special teams tackles.

He injured his knee during the Browns' final preseason game against the Chiefs.

Kunaszyk will be eligible to return after missing four games.