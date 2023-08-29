Here's who the Browns cut and who made the initial 53-man roster at the deadline

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns had until 4 p.m. to reduce their roster down to 53 players and assemble their initial roster with the regular season fast approaching. That meant cutting dozens of NFL hopefuls while delivering good news to others on the roster.

With numerous positions overflowing with talent this season, cutting players came with some very tough decisions and some surprise names among the cuts.

Here are the players the Browns cut on deadline day:

Waived (16)



CB Lorenzo Burns

WR Jaelon Darden

RB/WR Demetric Felton Jr.

RB Hassan Hall

WR Mike Harley Jr.

DE Sam Kamara

DE Jeremiah Martin

S Tanner McCalister

TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden

QB Kellen Mond

DE Lonnie Phelps

LB Charlie Thomas III

DE Isaiah Thomas

DT Tommy Togiai

WR Austin Waktins Jr. —Story

K Cade York— Story

Terminated contract (4):



G Michael Dunn

DT Trysten Hill

DT Maurice Hurst II

RB John Kelly Jr.

Placed on reserve/non-football injury (1):



WR Michael Woods II

Some of the players who were cut on Tuesday will find themselves back in orange and brown, with the team hopeful of adding some of them to the practice squad once they clear waivers.

Others will find themselves on new teams via waivers or free agent signing once the dust settles.

The those roster cuts made, the Browns now have a vision of their 53-man roster.

Here is the Browns initial 53-man roster by position:

Quarterbacks (2): Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Deshaun Watson

Running backs (3): Nick Chubb, Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr.

Wide receivers (6): David Bell, Amari Cooper, Marquise Goodwin, Elijah Moore, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Cedric Tillman

Tight ends (3): Jordan Akins, Harrison Bryant, David Njoku

Offensive linemen (9): Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin, Nick Harris, James Hudson III, Dawand Jones, Ethan Pocic, Wyatt Teller, Jedrick Wills Jr., Luke Wypler

Defensive linemen (9): Jordan Elliott, Myles Garrett, Shelby Harris, Siaki Ika, Isaiah McGuire, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Za'Darius Smith, Dalvin Tomlinson, Alex Wright

Linebackers (7): Matthew Adams, Mohamoud Diabate, Tony Fields II, Jordan Kunaszyk, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Sione Takitaki, Anthony Walker Jr.

Defensive backs (11): D'Anthony Bell, Grant Delpit, M.J. Emerson Jr., Mike Ford Jr., A.J. Green, Ronnie Hickman, Rodney McLeod, Cameron Mitchell, Greg Newsome II, Juan Thornhill, Denzel Ward

Specialists (3): Corey Bojorquez, Dustin Hopkins, Charley Hughlett

While this list outlines what the roster will look like to start the season in Week 1, it's not the final roster. The Browns will continue adding players and releasing others as teams across the league trim their rosters and new players become available.

