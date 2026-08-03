Browns sign DT Travis Bell

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns made a roster move ahead of their Monday practice session, adding a piece to the defensive line.

Cleveland signed defensive tackle Travis Bell to the roster.

Bell, a 6'0", 310-pound lineman, was originally selected by the Chicago Bears in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Since then, he's spent time with the Atlanta Falcons, where he played in two career games, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Minnesota Vikings.

Most recently, Bell played in the UFL for the Louisville Kings, where he helped win the UFL Championship in June.

To make room on the roster, the Browns waived running back T.J. Harden.