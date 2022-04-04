Watch
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns sign former Packers punter Corey Bojorquez

Packers Lions Football
Duane Burleson/AP
Green Bay Packers punter Corey Bojorquez during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)
Packers Lions Football
Vikings Packers Football
Posted at 11:25 AM, Apr 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-04 11:25:31-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed former Green Bay punter Corey Bojorquez, who is entering his fifth season with the NFL after signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

In his NFL career, Bojorquez has posted 281 punts with a 45.4-yard average. During his previous year with the Packers, he punted 53 times for 2,467 yards, with a 46.5-yard average in 2021, Browns officials stated in a news release.

Vikings Packers Football
Green Bay Packers punter Corey Bojorquez warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Bojorquez was born in Lakewood, California and played for the University of New Mexico.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
What Happened Now?

BROWNS 2021 SCHEDULE

Preseason

WEEK 1 · W · Sat 8/14 · 7:00 PM at Jacksonville Jaguars (23-13)
WEEK 2 · W · Sun 8/22 · 1:00 PM vs. New York Giants (17-13)
WEEK 3 · W · Sun 8/29 · 8:00 PM at Atlanta Falcons (19-10)

Regular Season

WEEK 1 · L ·Sun 9/12 · 4:25 PM EST at Kansas City Chiefs (33-29)

WEEK 2 · W · Thu 9/19 · 1:00 PM EST Houston Texans (31-21)

WEEK 3 · W · Sun 9/26 · 1:00 PM EST Chicago Bears (26-6)

WEEK 4 · W · Sun 10/3 · 1:00 PM EST at Minnesota Vikings (14-7)

WEEK 5 · L· Sun 10/10 · 4:05 PM EST at Los Angeles Chargers (47-42)

WEEK 6 · L· Sun 10/17 · 4:05 PM EST Arizona Cardinals (37-14)

WEEK 7 · W · Thu 10/21 · 8:20 PM EST Denver Broncos (17-14)

WEEK 8 · L · Sun 10/31 · 1:00 PM EST Pittsburgh Steelers (15-10)

WEEK 9 · W · Sun 11/7 · 1:00 PM EST at Cincinnati Bengals (41-16)

WEEK 10 · L · Sun 11/14 · 1:00 PM EST at New England Patriots (45-7)

WEEK 11 · W · Sun 11/21 · 1:00 PM EST Detroit Lions (13-10)

WEEK 12 · L · Sun 11/28 · 8:20 PM EST at Baltimore Ravens (16-10)

WEEK 13 · BYE

WEEK 14 · W · Mon 12/12 · 1:00 PM EST Baltimore Ravens (24-22)

WEEK 15 · L · Mon Dec. 20 · 5:00 PM Las Vegas Raiders (16-14)

WEEK 16 · L · Sat 12/25 · 4:30 PM at Green Bay Packers (24-22)

WEEK 17 · L · Mon 1/3 · 8:15 PM EST at Pittsburgh Steelers (26-14)

WEEK 18 · Sun 1/9 · 1:00 PM EST Cincinnati Bengals (CBS)