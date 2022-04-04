Browns sign former Packers punter Corey Bojorquez

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns have signed former Green Bay punter Corey Bojorquez, who is entering his fifth season with the NFL after signing with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

In his NFL career, Bojorquez has posted 281 punts with a 45.4-yard average. During his previous year with the Packers, he punted 53 times for 2,467 yards, with a 46.5-yard average in 2021, Browns officials stated in a news release.

Matt Ludtke/AP Green Bay Packers punter Corey Bojorquez warms up before an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Bojorquez was born in Lakewood, California and played for the University of New Mexico.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.