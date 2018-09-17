The Browns will sign a new kicker that no one has heard of until today

Mostly Cloudy
CLEVELAND - The Browns plan to sign rookie Greg Joseph as the new kicker, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
Source: The #Browns are signing kicker Greg Joseph after today’s workout. Formerly of the #Dolphins.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018
If you haven't heard of him, you're not alone.
Greg Joseph is a rookie out of FAU, cut by #Dolphins after camp. Hit all 3 FGs in preseason for Miami - 33, 48 & 54 yards.— Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 17, 2018
Joseph was with the Dolphins during the preseason, according to Tom Withers, of the Associated Press.
The Browns started looking for a kicker after Zane Gonzalez missed four kicks in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.
The team was looking at free agent kickers Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos.