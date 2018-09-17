The Browns will sign a new kicker that no one has heard of until today

CLEVELAND - The Browns plan to sign rookie Greg Joseph as the new kicker, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

If you haven't heard of him, you're not alone. 

Joseph was with the Dolphins during the preseason, according to Tom Withers, of the Associated Press.

The Browns started looking for a kicker after Zane Gonzalez missed four kicks in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.

The team was looking at free agent kickers Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos.

