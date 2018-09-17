The Browns will sign a new kicker that no one has heard of until today

CLEVELAND - The Browns plan to sign rookie Greg Joseph as the new kicker, NFL Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Source: The #Browns are signing kicker Greg Joseph after today’s workout. Formerly of the #Dolphins. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 17, 2018

If you haven't heard of him, you're not alone.

Greg Joseph is a rookie out of FAU, cut by #Dolphins after camp. Hit all 3 FGs in preseason for Miami - 33, 48 & 54 yards. — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 17, 2018

Joseph was with the Dolphins during the preseason, according to Tom Withers, of the Associated Press.

The Browns started looking for a kicker after Zane Gonzalez missed four kicks in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.

The team was looking at free agent kickers Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos.