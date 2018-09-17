Browns trying out kickers today after Sunday's unpleasantness

Mostly Cloudy
NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Zane Gonzalez #2 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after missing the extra point during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
CLEVELAND - To no one's surprise, the Browns are working out kickers on Monday after Zane Gonzalez missed four kicks in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.
The team is looking at free agent kickers Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.
Browns general manager John Dorsey is familiar with Santos from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Gonzalez isn't gone yet, despite rumors circulating on the kicker's future.
Not surprisingly, #Browns are working out kickers today. Gonzalez still on the roster as of 10 a.m.— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) September 17, 2018
Not surprisingly, #Browns are working out kickers today. Gonzalez still on the roster as of 10 a.m.