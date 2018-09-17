Browns trying out kickers today after Sunday's unpleasantness

CLEVELAND - To no one's surprise, the Browns are working out kickers on Monday after Zane Gonzalez missed four kicks in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.

The team is looking at free agent kickers Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

Browns general manager John Dorsey is familiar with Santos from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gonzalez isn't gone yet, despite rumors circulating on the kicker's future.