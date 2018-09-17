Browns trying out kickers today after Sunday's unpleasantness

Kaylyn Hlavaty
12:20 PM, Sep 17, 2018

NEW ORLEANS, LA - SEPTEMBER 16: Zane Gonzalez #2 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after missing the extra point during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 16, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Jonathan Bachman
Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLEVELAND - To no one's surprise, the Browns are working out kickers on Monday after Zane Gonzalez missed four kicks in Sunday's 21-18 loss to the Saints.

The team is looking at free agent kickers Blair Walsh and Cairo Santos, according to NFL Network reporter Mike Garafolo.

RELATEDFans on social media tear Zane Gonzalez apart after missed field goal

RELATEDIt's all laughs for Josh Gordon as he watches his fate play out on TV

Browns general manager John Dorsey is familiar with Santos from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Gonzalez isn't gone yet, despite rumors circulating on the kicker's future.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top