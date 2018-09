CLEVELAND - It appears to be all laughs for wide receiver Josh Gordon as he awaits his fate while the Browns decide on whether to trade or release him.

On Monday, Gordon posted an Instagram story of him getting stretched out on a trainer's table while a report of his future played in the background.

On Josh Gordon’s instagram story, he shows himself watching TV while being worked on, laughs when anchor says Gordon’s departure a result of him losing the team’s trust — Daryl Ruiter (@RuiterWrongFAN) September 17, 2018

His reaction?

Laughter.

In the Instagram story, he tags Tyrod Taylor, Baker Mayfield, Rashard Higgins, Antonio Callaway and Jarvis Landry, calling them all "brothers for life."

If you want to watch the video, go to Gordon's Instagram account and click on his profile picture.

Photo below via @Flash.

On Saturday, the Browns announced that they intend to release the former Pro-Bowl wide receiver whose promising career has been overshadowed by substance abuse.

Over the weekend, Gordon posted a message on his Instagram account thanking the city of Cleveland.

“This place will always feel like home to me,” Gordon said. "I’m extremely honored and blessed to grow up and start a life amongst such a passionate and motivated group of individuals. It’s been a hell of a journey with you guys. I wish all of you nothing but the best.”

He also thanked the Browns for having him: "I'll never forget my time here. Same book, next chapter."