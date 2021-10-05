Browns sign guard Hjalte Froholdt, terminate linebacker Elijah Lee

BEREA, Ohio — The Browns announced Tuesday the team has signed G Hjalte Froholdt, a former foreign exchange student who hails from Svenborg, Denmark, and went to school in Warren before playing professionally.

Froholdt is 6-5, 310 pounds, and in his third NFL season. He started playing football in the US during his sophomore year in high school in Northeast Ohio.

I know you're wondering, it's pronounced YELL-duh FROH-holt.



He was a 2019 fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots and appeared in eight career games. He was later claimed on waivers by Houston and spent the 2021 season on the Texan's practice squad.

Other roster changes:



LB Elijah Lee's contract was terminated Tuesday.

C Nick Harris (hamstring) has been placed on injured reserve. He will be allowed to return after missing three games.

