Browns sign Jadeveon Clowney, add bookend pass rusher for Myles Garrett

CLEVELAND — After pursuing him last season but not reaching a deal, the Cleveland Browns are signing defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, according to the Cleveland Browns.

The deal comes after Clowney's second meeting with the team in Cleveland this week.

The deal is worth up to $10M according to ESPN's Adam Shefter.

Clowney, 28, visited Cleveland last month — his first in-person meeting with the organization as COVID-19 hindered that last season when the Browns were pursuing him. He later signed a $13 million deal with Tennessee.

Now paired with Myles Garrett, the Browns’ new bookend will look to bolster Cleveland’s pass rush while bouncing back from a rather lackluster 2020 season with the Titans.

“We’re excited to add Jadeveon to our defensive line,” said Browns coach Kevin Stefanski. “He’s a disruptive force that will help us against the run and the pass. We’ve been able to make some nice additions to our defense throughout free agency and we are looking forward to getting to work, so we can improve our team.”

In the eight games, Clowney played for Tennessee before injuring his knee and requiring reparative surgery, he recorded four passes defended and a forced fumble, with 19 total tackles and no sacks.

During his seven-year career, Clowney has recorded 255 total tackles and 32 sacks with 18 passes defended, nine forced fumbles and an interception.

Clowney will hopefully bring a boost to the end opposite of Myles Garrett, while Porter Gustin and recently-signed Takkarist McKinley will help provide rotational disruption on the Browns defensive front

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry has been very busy this offseason, attacking the defensive needs throughout free agency, signing Clowney, McKinley, linebacker Anthony Walker, defensive tackle Malik Jackson, cornerback Troy Hill and safety John Johnson III.

"Jadeveon's had a very productive career since 2014. We love his relentless style of play," said Berry. "He's one of the more disruptive players in the game and we think he's going to add an element of ruggedness along our defensive line and will pair nicely with many of the guys we have on the roster already. The other thing we love about Jadeveon is his versatility, his ability to play all across the front and impact the game regardless of his alignment."

Clowney, a Rock Hill, S.C., native, was one of the highest-ranked recruits to ever play at the University of South Carolina.

