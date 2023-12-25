Watch Now
Browns sign K Riley Patterson to practice squad

Detroit Lions place kicker Riley Patterson (36) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in New Orleans.
As a Christmas gift to Browns fans, the Cleveland Browns have signed kicker Riley Patterson to the practice squad after Dustin Hopkins was injured during Sunday's game

Patterson is in his third NFL season and was originally drafted by the Vikings as a free agent in 2021.

He has made 58 of 66 field goal attempts and 87 of 90 PATs. This season he has appeared in 13 games for the Detroit Lions.

On Sunday, the Browns' original kicker, Hopkins, was ruled out of their game against the Texans.

In the first half, Hopkins took a fall while trying to make a tackle on a Texans kick return and injured his hamstring.

