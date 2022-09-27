Browns sign LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to practice squad

CLEVELAND — The Browns have signed LB Jermaine Carter Jr. and DE Curtis Weaver to their practice squad, according to team officials.

Jermaine Carter Jr. most recently spent this past offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs after spending the 2018-21 seasons with the Carolina Panthers. In his five-year career, he has had 163 tackles, half a sack, and two fumble recoveries.

Curtis Weaver is no stranger to the Browns practice squad. He spent the 2020 season on the Browns' injured reserve list and 2021 on their practice squad. The defensive end from Boise State has played one career game and has had one tackle.

