Browns sign offensive lineman

The Cleveland Browns have been busy this offseason signing new players, including offensive lineman Germain Ifedi.

Ifedi is entering his ninth season in the NFL and has played in 102 games.

He was originally drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2016 and has also played for the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons.

Ifedi has started 59 games at right tackle and 24 at right guard.

Last season, he spent most of his time with the Buffalo Bills but did not play in a game.

The Browns also announced that tackle Justin Murray was placed on the reserve list.

He spent part of last season on the team's practice squad.

