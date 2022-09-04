Browns signing OL Joe Haeg and TE Jesse James

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are set to sign offensive lineman Joe Haeg and tight end Jesse James, a league source confirmed to News 5's Camryn Justice.

The #Browns are set to sign TE Jesse James, source confirms. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 4, 2022

James has been in the NFL for the last eight seasons, most recently for the Chicago Bears in 2021. The graduate of Penn State was picked up off of free agency after completing his one-year contract in Chicago.

As for Haeg, 2022 marks the seventh season of his career. He was signed after recently visiting with the Browns. The North Dakota State University grad spent the 2021 season playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers. He'll provide depth at tackle for the Browns as Jack Conklin continues progressing back from a knee injury that required surgery last season.

Source confirms the #Browns are working to sign OL Joe Haeg after a recent visit. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 4, 2022

Both deals are being finalized. Any player signed to the active 53-man roster will require a corresponding move to release one of the players already on it. The Browns still have two spots left on their practice squad.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.