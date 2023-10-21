Browns sign RB Deon Jackson; elevate LB Charlie Thomas III and QB P.J. Walker to active roster

The Cleveland Browns have signed RB Deon Jackson to the active roster from the practice squad. The team also elevated LB Charlie Thomas III and QB P.J. Walker to the active roster from the practice squad.

Jackson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Indianapolis Colts in 2021. While in Indianapolis, Jackson has appeared in 27 career games with three starts. He recorded 236 rushing yards with one touchdown through 16 games in 2022. He appeared in two games this season, with one start and recorded 14 rushing yards and 14 receiving yards on five receptions. He has been on the Browns’ practice squad for about a month. Jackson will wear No. 31.

Thomas, a rookie out of Georgia Tech, was signed by the Browns as an undrafted free agent and has spent the entire season on the practice squad. Thomas will wear No. 35.

Walker was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent in 2017, he spent time on the Colts’ practice squad from 2017-19 and with XFL’s Houston Roughneck’s in 2019, before joining the Panthers in 2020. He appeared in 15 games with seven starts while with the Colts. Walker completed 131 of 228 passes for 1,461 yards and five touchdowns. This year he attended training camp with the Bears and has spent the entire season on the Browns’ practice squad. Walker will wear No. 10.