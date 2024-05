The Cleveland Browns are adding some depth to their offensive line after signing center Brian Allen to the team on Monday.

Allen is in his seventh NFL season after originally being drafted by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

He has played in 50 games with 32 starts.

Allen was the starting center for the Rams when they won the Super Bowl in 2022.

Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

RELATED: Rams defeat Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI