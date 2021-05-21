Watch
Browns sign TE Connor Davis, waive TE Kyle Markway

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the bench.
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns added one tight end and let go of another Friday afternoon.

Joining the Browns roster is Connor Davis.

Davis, a 6'8", 271-pound tight end, is a first-year player out of Stony Brook.

Last season, Davis spent the last six weeks on the New York Jets practice squad. Prior to joining the Jets, Davis played for the Birmingham Iron in the Alliance of American Football in 2019 and the St. Louis Battlehawks in the XFL in 2020.

During his time at Stony Brook, Davis appeared in 41 games, playing primarily at tight end, but also took the field as an offensive tackle and defensive end.

Over his collegiate career, Davis recorded six passes for 41 yards, as well as 10 tackles and a sack.

In a corresponding move, the Browns waived tight end Kyle Markway.

Markway played at South Carolina and went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft before signing with the New York Giants. After being waived by the Giants and later the Pittsburgh Steelers, Markway was signed to the Browns practice squad in September but did not play a game for Cleveland.

In January, the Browns signed Markway to the reserve/futures list.

After parting ways with Markway, and the addition of Davis, the Browns roster remains at 90.

