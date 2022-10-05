Browns sign TE Pharaoh Brown to active roster on Wednesday afternoon

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns signed tight end Pharaoh Brown to the active roster on Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from the team.

Brown is in his fifth season in the NFL and is rejoining the team after being on the Browns in 2018-2019. He originally began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2017 after playing for the University of Oregon.

In 2019, he played nine games and started six of them for Cleveland.

Last season, he appeared in three games for the Houston Texans and recorded seven receptions for 72 yards.

The Lyndhurst native has recorded 46 receptions for 433 yards with two receptions over the course of his career.

