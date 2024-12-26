Browns sign WR James Proche II to active roster; team places DT Shelby Harris on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns made some roster moves Thursday ahead of Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

The team signed WR James Proche II to the active roster from the practice squad and also put DT Shelby Harris (elbow) on injured reserve. DT Michael Dwumfour has been signed to the practice squad.

Proche has appeared in 60 career games, 17 of those with the Browns. He has 28 career receptions for 299 yards.

This season, Harris has appeared in 14 games and had 27 tackles, one forced fumble and 1.5 sacks.

Dwumfour was in the Browns training camp in 2023 and has been on the practice squad this season.

