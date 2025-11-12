Browns sign WR Kaden Davis to active roster

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns made an adjustment to their roster on Wednesday, before their first practice gearing up for the Baltimore Ravens, signing wide receiver Kaden Davis to the active roster from the practice squad.

Davis originally joined the Browns in 2024, signing to the team's practice squad and then being promoted to the active roster at the end of the season. Davis returned this summer and, after being waived in final roster cuts, was re-signed to the practice squad, where he's spent this season.

The Browns elevated Davis once this season, ahead of the game against the Green Bay Packers. He took 14 special teams snaps in that game and returned a kick for 28 yards.

Davis joins a receivers corps on the active roster that includes Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, Jamari Thrash, Gage Larvadain, Malachi Corley and Isaiah Bond.