Browns sign WR Lawrence Cager to practice squad

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns signed wide receiver Lawrence Cager to the practice squad on Monday after placing Ja'Marcus Bradley on the Practice Squad /Injured list.

Bradley was placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury Friday after starting that day's practice session on the bikes. With Bradley on the injured list, the Browns signed Cager three days later.

Cager, a 6'2", 220 pound receiver out of Georgia, signed with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent in 2020 where he spent the first 10 weeks on the practice squad before being signed to the active roster near the end of the season. He's recorded 35 receiving yards on two catches in regular season action.

This past preseason, Cager notched three receptions for 21 yards and a touchdown in the Week 3 preseason match-up with the Eagles.

Cager finished his college career with Georgia with 78 receptions for 1,157 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Camryn Justice is a digital content producer at News 5 Cleveland. Follow her on Twitter @camijustice.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.