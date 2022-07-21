BEREA, Ohio — Browns training camp is just days away, and as the team begins preparing for the season while awaiting a decision on possible discipline for Deshaun Watson, Cleveland is adding another quarterback to the roster, signing former first-round pick Josh Rosen to a one-year deal, a league source confirmed to News 5.

The Browns worked out Rosen and quarterback A.J. McCarron Thursday, and after evaluating the two, moved forward with Rosen.

Right now the team has just three quarterbacks on the roster after recently trading Baker Mayfield to the Carolina Panthers—Watson, Jacoby Brissett and Josh Dobbs. Wanting to have four QBs on the roster in training camp, the Browns needed to explore their options.

Rosen, who was selected by the Cardinals in the first round of the 2018 draft, was traded to the Dolphins in 2019 after Arizona drafted Kyler Murray. Rosen has bounced around the league since then, landing on the Buccaneers and 49ers practice squads in 2020 and the Falcons roster as a second-stringer last season.

Last year, with the Falcons, Rosen played in four games, completing two of his 11 pass attempts for 19 yards. Rosen played his most games in 2018, starting in 13 games for the Cardinals and throwing 217-for-393 for 2,278 yards, 11 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

McCarron is a name many Browns fans know. In 2017, when he was with the Bengals, Cleveland attempted to trade for McCarron, but after agreeing to terms, failed to submit the paperwork before the NFL trade deadline. No major paperwork was needed this time however as the team leaned to Rosen in the workout competition.

While the Browns are still confident in Brissett as their QB2, the team will bring in Rosen workouts with the need for another camp arm and for depth should Watson receive a lengthy suspension.

Rosen is expected to be officially signed on Friday.

The Browns also hosted two wide receivers for tryouts, bringing in wide receivers Derrick Dillon and Darrius Shepherd for workouts.

Dillon was picked up as an UDFA by the Giants in 2020 and cut last year before being drafted into the USFL while Shepherd started with the Packers in 2019 and has since spent time on the Chiefs, Cardinals, Vikings and Steelers practice squads.

The Browns open training camp on Wednesday, July 27 with rookies reporting Friday and veterans reporting Tuesday.

