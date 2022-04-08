Watch
Browns signing former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to 1-year deal

Wade Payne/AP
FILE - In this March 31, 2017, file photo, quarterback Josh Dobbs throws to a receiver during Tennessee NFL Pro Day in Knoxville, Tenn. The Jacksonville Jaguars have acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs in a trade with Pittsburgh, giving them a backup while Nick Foles recovers from a broken collarbone. The Jaguars gave up a fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft for Dobbs, who was in his third season with the Steelers. He was a fourth-round pick in 2017. (AP Photo/Wade Payne, File)
Posted at 7:52 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 19:54:05-04

BEREA, Ohio — Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Josh Dobbs is heading to Cleveland.

Dobbs is signing a 1-year contract with Cleveland.

Dobbs was a 2017 fourth round pick out of Tennessee. He played in six games with the Steelers across two seasons, completing 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards.

Friday night, Dobbs joked on Twitter that he should change his profile picture that shows him still sporting the Steelers black and gold.

