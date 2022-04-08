Browns signing former Steelers QB Josh Dobbs to 1-year deal

BEREA, Ohio — Former Pittsburgh Steelers QB Josh Dobbs is heading to Cleveland.

Dobbs is signing a 1-year contract with Cleveland.

The #Browns are signing QB Josh Dobbs to a 1-year deal, per his agent. — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) April 8, 2022

Dobbs was a 2017 fourth round pick out of Tennessee. He played in six games with the Steelers across two seasons, completing 10 of 17 passes for 45 yards.

Friday night, Dobbs joked on Twitter that he should change his profile picture that shows him still sporting the Steelers black and gold.

Prolly should change my profile pic … 👀 — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) April 8, 2022

