Browns signing free agent WR Marquise Goodwin

CLEVELAND — After trading for speedy wide receiver Elijah Moore, the Browns made another move in the room, agreeing to terms with free agent wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, a league source confirmed.

Goodwin, who is coming from the Seattle Seahawks, recently visited the organization. Not long after the visit, Goodwin and the Browns agreed to terms, and the receiver will soon sign a one-year contract with the team.

Goodwin, 32, has spent time with the Bills, 49ers, Eagles, Bears and Seahawks over his nine-year career. While he's not as young as Moore, Goodwin also adds a burst of speed to the wide receivers room.

Goodwin entered the NFL with the third-fastest 40 yard dash time at the NFL Combine, running a 4.27. Last season with the Seahawks, Goodwin played in 13 games, starting in two, recording 27 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns.

Over his career, Goodwin has played in 102 games, recording 187 catches for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns.

Goodwin joins Moore, Amari Cooper, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Michael Woods II, Anthony Schwartz, David Bell, Jakeem Grant, Daylen Baldwin, Jaelon Darden, Isaiah Weston, Marquez Stevenson and Mike Harley Jr. in the current wide receiver room.

