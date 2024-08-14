Browns signing LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to 3-year contract extension

BEREA, Ohio — After a Pro Bowl season and a continuously rising start to his NFL career, the Browns have locked up Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, agreeing to a three-year contract extension with the linebacker, a league source confirmed.

Owusu-Koramoah and the Browns have agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $39 million with $25 million guaranteed.

Drafted by the Browns in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Owusu-Koramoah was entering the final year of his rookie deal. There were hopes that the linebacker would be able to reach an agreement on an extension, with the added hope from Owusu-Koramoah that it would be a deal that reflected his talent and potential for the franchise.

From gaining muscle mass over the past few years to garnering a better understanding of the defensive scheme, Owusu-Koramoah has put in the work to get his contract extension.

"Been a while negotiating, but man it feels good. It feels like I'm loved," Owusu-Koramoah said. "It feels good to be locked into a place and have the place also respect you and give you honor."

Last season, he led the Browns with 98 tackles in addition to his 3.5 sacks, six passes defended and one forced fumble. His performance led him to his first Pro Bowl appearance.

With the Browns losing linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takitaki in free agency, Owusu-Koramoah is set to have a big role in the defensive this year alongside Jordan Hicks.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski praised Owusu-Koramoah for how much he's grown in the years he's been with the team and said he sees a scenario in which Owusu-Koramoah wears the green dot and calls defensive plays at some point—showcasing his leadership and ascension in the defense.

“I do, yeah. I think Jeremiah now, as he gets older, becomes a veteran, better understanding what we do, more comfortable out there. Calling the defense if we need him to, we can signal the defense from the sideline as well. So certainly, you want to keep your best players on the field as much as possible, and that’s up to Jeremiah in a lot of ways to be comfortable in those roles," Stefanski said.

Owusu-Koramoah's contract extension locks him up as a Brown through the 2027 season.