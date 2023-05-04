Browns signing veteran free agent S Rodney McLeod

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns are adding some proven talent to the roster, signing veteran safety Rodney McLeod, a league source confirmed to News 5.

McLeod, a free agent, entered the NFL in 2012 as an undrafted free agent signed by the Rams, where he fought for a starting spot on the roster and earned a starting role. After four seasons with the Rams, McLeod became a free agent and signed with the Eagles, spending six seasons with the team, including the 2017 Super Bowl run. Last season, McLeod signed with the Colts on a one-year deal.

McLeod, 32, will reunite with Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, who held the same title for the Eagles while McLeod was in Philadelphia.

Over his NFL career, McLeod has won a Super Bowl and has recorded 689 tackles, 18 interceptions, 60 passes defended, 11 forced fumbles, nine fumble recoveries, two sacks and three defensive touchdowns.

Last year with the Colts, McLeod started in 15 of the 17 games he played, notching 96 tackles, two interceptions and a touchdown, eight passes defended, and a fumble recovery.

McLeod will join fellow Browns safeties Juan Thornhill, Grant Delpit, D'Anthony Bell and Bubba Bolden on the roster as well as undrafted free agents Ronnie Hickman and Tanner McCalister.

