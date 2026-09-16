The Cleveland Browns had the day off Tuesday as they look to bounce back from their Week 1 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars and prepare for their Week 2 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But just because it was an off day doesn't mean they weren't busy. Several players on the team helped celebrate good attendance for local students, with one event getting a visit from U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.

See the players in action below:

Browns spent day off celebrating students with good attendance, visited by U.S. Secretary of Education

The Browns began their Tuesday morning with some special guests from The Intergenerational School in Cleveland— a large group of students who were being recognized for their good and improved attendance were welcomed into CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for a tour of the Browns' training facility.

Students toured the building, checking out meeting rooms and equipment spaces, and even spending a little time on the outdoor fields.

"They have students out here from kindergarten through eighth grade who are being celebrated for starting the school year off on a positive note with very strong and improved attendance," said Browns Vice President of Community Impact and Foundation Renee Harvey. "Stay in the Game! is certainly important all year round, but making sure our students get off to a positive start during the month of September, during Attendance Awareness Month, is incredibly important. It really sets the stage for those continual good habits."

The students on the tour from the Intergenerational School had displayed those good habits, so in addition to the tour of the Browns' facility, the kids also got to participate in football games and activities inside the Browns' fieldhouse with linebacker Winston Reid.

"I'm here to check out the Browns and see all the stuff that they can do," said student Phillip Pope. "I get to be here because I was following directions and staying in the game."

Also there, meeting with the kids and showing her support, was McMahon.

"Those kids are here today because they've had such good attendance records. The theme of today is 'Stay in the Game,' and attendance and chronic absenteeism is a problem across the country, and I'm really proud to see how it's being addressed here," she said.

As the Stay in the Game! Attendance Network has noted in their work that students who are regularly attending school are 6.7 times more likely to read on grade level by the end of third grade and 12 times more likely to graduate from high school on time.

With such an importance placed on attendance, the Browns had a special surprise for the kids—and McMahon—on Tuesday morning.

After being addressed by McMahon and Reid, the Browns revealed customized Browns jerseys for each student and the U.S. Secretary of Education.

"That's what was being stressed here today: 'You guys are getting a reward for your attendance at school, so continue to attend school. You will do better,' and then there are these little perks," McMahon said. "Each of the kids that were here today got their own jersey with their name on it. How cool is that? So they actually have something tangible to take back to show to the students and tell their parents about."

The event in Berea wasn't the only celebration of attendance on Tuesday.

Rookie wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston rewarded the Lorain Bilingual Academy for showing a drop in chronic absenteeism within their school with a gym class takeover.

#Browns rookie WRs KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston spent the afternoon at Lorain Bilingual Academy, participating in football activities in a Gym Class Takeover with the kids.The Stay in the Game! event celebrated the students' improved attendance with a day full of activities. pic.twitter.com/Ipmdb5xO1n — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) September 15, 2026

The two spent Tuesday afternoon playing games with the kids, interacting with them and giving them a fun day of football activities.

"For me to be here and be able to support the community and stuff like that, it's big because we get to make a huge impact in our role in society. Being able to be around these kids, this may be their only time to be around professional athletes, so just making sure I'm making a positive impact, reinforcing what the schools are already teaching them and having them learn and just making sure that they have a good time and that they understand there's good that comes with going to school," Boston said.

Concepcion shared similar thoughts on the event.

"This is the next generation coming up. Somebody has to come back, somebody has to show the kids the proper way and inspire them to be something big," he said.

With September being Attendance Awareness Month, the Browns made good use of their day off with the two events involving local schools.

But they are also keeping football in mind and are ready to get back to work on Wednesday as they look to clean things up from a season debut that didn't go their way.

"This area has been welcoming me in with open arms and this is my home. I love it here. I can't wait to bring you guys some more wins," Concepcion said.