Browns stand pat at 2026 NFL trade deadline

BEREA, Ohio — As the NFL’s trade deadline approached, the 5-4 Cleveland Browns were a team clouded by a bit of uncertainty surrounding whether they’d be sellers, buyers, or stand pat. The Browns opted for the latter, remaining inactive as the trade window officially closed at 4 p.m.

There were talks that a player like wide receiver Jerry Jeudy might be a trade asset, or perhaps one of the Browns' quarterbacks might be on the radar of several teams around the league in need, including the Minnesota Vikings. But the Vikings addressed their need by trading with the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Kirk Cousins, and the Browns were not involved in any trade activity at any position.

With the trade deadline window closed, the Browns now open up their week of work to prepare for Sunday's game against the Houston Texans, back at home for the first time in three weeks.

As they do, they have a decision to make at quarterback, with head coach Todd Monken non-committal about who would start in Week 10 after Shedeur Sanders made a case for himself in his start last week with Deshaun Watson sidelined from being in concussion protocol.

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