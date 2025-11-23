Browns T Jack Conklin active for game against Raiders

LAS VEGAS — As rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders gears up for his first NFL start on Sunday, he'll do so with veteran tackle Jack Conklin on the field in front of him.

Conklin entered Sunday's game against the Raiders in Las Vegas listed as questionable with a knee injury. Throughout the week of practice leading into the game, Conklin was a limited participant. Before kickoff, he was cleared to play.

Here are the Browns inactives for the game against the Raiders:



QB Dillon Gabriel

RB Raheim Sanders

G Zak Zinter

T Cornelius Lucas

WR Jamari Thrash

DE Alex Wright

Conklin was the only player in question for Sunday's game, with three other players definitely ruled out on Friday before the team departed.

Defensive end Alex Wright was ruled out with a quad injury he's been working through, while quarterback Dillon Gabriel was ruled out as he remains in concussion protocol and wide receiver Jamari Thrash was ruled out after sustaining a foot injury this week.

The Browns kick things off at 4:05 p.m. inside Allegiant Stadium.