Watch Now
SportsBrowns News

Actions

Browns T Jack Conklin carted off field in game against Bengals

Browns helmet
Ron Schwane/AP
A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the bench.
Browns helmet
Posted at 2:02 PM, Sep 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-10 14:02:21-04

CLEVELAND — Browns tackle Jack Conklin was carted off the field Sunday in the first half of the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Conklin went down on the field, and trainers immediately rushed over. A cart was brought onto the field, and Conklin was helped onto it.

Just minutes after being carted off the field, Conklin was ruled out for the remainder of the game with what the team said was a knee injury.

Rookie offensive lineman Dawand Jones was called in to replace Conklin on the line.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Sunday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see how we’re following through on impactful stories from your community.