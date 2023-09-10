Browns T Jack Conklin carted off field in game against Bengals

CLEVELAND — Browns tackle Jack Conklin was carted off the field Sunday in the first half of the season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Conklin went down on the field, and trainers immediately rushed over. A cart was brought onto the field, and Conklin was helped onto it.

Just minutes after being carted off the field, Conklin was ruled out for the remainder of the game with what the team said was a knee injury.

Rookie offensive lineman Dawand Jones was called in to replace Conklin on the line.

