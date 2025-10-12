Browns T Jack Conklin evaluated for concussion, ruled out in game against Steelers

PITTSBURGH — Browns right tackle Jack Conklin has dealt with injuries all season long, missing three games this season with an elbow injury after being sidelined most of the season-opener against the Bengals with an eye injury. Unfortunately, Conklin was sidelined again on Sunday against the Steelers.

Conklin was listed as questionable to return to the game in Pittsburgh after being evaluated for a concussion. He was ruled out a short time later.

In Conklin's absence, the Browns looked to KT Leveston at tackle.

In the fourth quarter, tight end David Njoku left the field with trainers and went into the locker room for evaluation. He was listed as questionable to return with a thigh injury.

The Browns' defense also lost a player to injury Sunday against the Steelers, as defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka was ruled out early in the second half.

A few minutes into the third quarter, Tryon-Shoyinka was ruled out for the remainder of the game. The team announced it was a hip injury.

Before the injury, Tryon-Shoyinka had made two solo tackles and helped lead to a big tackle for loss by defensive tackle Shelby Harris in the first half.